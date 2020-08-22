Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 125 Shares of Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Lancaster Colony Corp. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lancaster Colony worth $2,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LANC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

LANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lancaster Colony from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lancaster Colony has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.00.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $167.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 33.96 and a beta of 0.23. Lancaster Colony Corp. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $172.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th.

About Lancaster Colony

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic breads under the New York BRAND Bakery brand; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand name; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; and vegetable dips and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand.

