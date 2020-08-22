Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 79.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,586 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth $879,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 115,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 214.2% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 472,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,318,000 after purchasing an additional 29,538 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,448 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $226,880.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,902 shares of company stock valued at $11,279,558 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $56.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.54. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $104.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.81.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 14.18% and a net margin of 29.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $114.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.21.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.