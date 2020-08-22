Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 827.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joel D. Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.95 per share, with a total value of $119,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $23.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.55. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SFM. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.47.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

