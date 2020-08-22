Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Buys 433 Shares of Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 273.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 474.7% during the second quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $140.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Simon Property Group from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Simon Property Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.88.

NYSE SPG opened at $64.52 on Friday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 12 month low of $42.25 and a 12 month high of $163.60. The stock has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.15). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.60% and a net margin of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group Inc will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.19%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.