Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 3,176 Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,176 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $2,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 59,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,044,000 after acquiring an additional 15,877 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 71,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 37,028 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,531,000 after buying an additional 149,473 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,347,000 after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 446,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,813,000 after buying an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GBT. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Global Blood Therapeutics from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. BofA Securities began coverage on Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Global Blood Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.95.

In related news, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 2,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total value of $162,663.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,912. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Farrow sold 15,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,140,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,048 shares in the company, valued at $228,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 38,114 shares of company stock worth $2,682,317 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

GBT opened at $65.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.17. Global Blood Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $39.95 and a 52-week high of $87.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.46.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.32. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Blood Therapeutics Inc will post -3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

