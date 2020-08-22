Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lowered its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 229.4% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg stock opened at $68.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.10. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $52.66 and a 1-year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $23.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.57.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. Kellogg had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 43.36%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kellogg will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.87%.

In related news, SVP Alistair D. Hirst sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $518,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,632.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven A. Cahillane acquired 2,727 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $69.32 per share, with a total value of $189,035.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,694,201.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 607,500 shares of company stock valued at $41,064,625. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kellogg from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Kellogg from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.13.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through U.S. Snacks, U.S. Morning Foods, U.S. Specialty Channels, North America Other, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Pacific segments. Its principal products include crackers, cookies, crisps and other savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, fruit-flavored snacks, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

