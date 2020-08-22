Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 2,004 Shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Masco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Ballentine Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Masco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Masco by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,710 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,479,000 after purchasing an additional 11,003 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in shares of Masco by 470.8% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 23,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 19,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Masco by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 71,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $58.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.16, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.57. Masco Corp has a one year low of $27.04 and a one year high of $60.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The construction company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Masco had a negative return on equity of 1,729.19% and a net margin of 19.23%. Masco’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Masco Corp will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 9th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.00%.

In other news, VP Renee Straber sold 49,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $2,829,357.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,480,326. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John P. Lindow sold 1,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,614 shares of company stock worth $5,811,312. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MAS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Masco from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Raymond James cut Masco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Masco from $40.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Masco in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Masco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.69.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

