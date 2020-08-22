Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,380 Shares of Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,380 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Energizer worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 13.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,547,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,067,000 after buying an additional 299,032 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Energizer by 7.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,339,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,121,000 after purchasing an additional 169,823 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Energizer by 3.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,918,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,021,000 after purchasing an additional 59,376 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Energizer by 1.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,761,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,272,000 after purchasing an additional 32,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Energizer by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,562,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,276,000 after acquiring an additional 32,862 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ENR opened at $46.60 on Friday. Energizer Holdings Inc has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -291.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.68.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.09). Energizer had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 42.46%. The business had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Energizer Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energizer in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Energizer from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

In other news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of Energizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,322.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

