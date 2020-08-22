Analysts Set Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) Price Target at €96.13

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €96.13 ($113.09).

AFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank set a €87.00 ($102.35) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Independent Research set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on Carl Zeiss Meditec and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

ETR AFX opened at €91.90 ($108.12) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.95. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 1-year low of €67.70 ($79.65) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €90.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is €93.44.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, other Europe countries, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

