John P. Bilbrey Purchases 12,980 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Stock

Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) Director John P. Bilbrey acquired 12,980 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.27 per share, with a total value of $198,204.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,454.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $14.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.34. Tapestry Inc has a one year low of $10.18 and a one year high of $30.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The luxury accessories retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.30. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 13.14% and a positive return on equity of 9.65%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tapestry Inc will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TPR. MKM Partners raised their target price on Tapestry from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Tapestry from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.47.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in Tapestry during the first quarter worth about $843,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Tapestry by 158.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,678 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 18,822 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its holdings in Tapestry by 41.0% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 237,114 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 68,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Tapestry by 4.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,073,396 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $13,900,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tapestry by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,846,841 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $192,267,000 after purchasing an additional 431,341 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

