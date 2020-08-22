Analysts Set Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) Price Target at $25.50

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Bank Ozk from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bank Ozk from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th.

Shares of OZK stock opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.85. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $14.20 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. Bank Ozk had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 21.95%. The firm had revenue of $238.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bank Ozk will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OZK. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bank Ozk by 78.2% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. QV Investors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 268,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 2.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 0.3% during the second quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 356,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Bank Ozk by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

