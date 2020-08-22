Insider Selling: Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) Insider Sells $227,525.76 in Stock

Schrodinger Inc (NASDAQ:SDGR) insider Karen Akinsanya sold 3,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.04, for a total value of $227,525.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,525.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $68.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.32. Schrodinger Inc has a twelve month low of $25.50 and a twelve month high of $99.50.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $23.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Schrodinger Inc will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schrodinger from $52.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schrodinger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Schrodinger from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SDGR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schrodinger by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,380,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,417,000 after purchasing an additional 643,238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,314,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,528,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,413,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schrodinger during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile

Schrödinger, Inc provides computational platform to accelerate drug discovery and materials design for biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. It segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

