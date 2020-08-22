Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 3,353 Shares of Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Highwoods Properties Inc (NYSE:HIW) by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Highwoods Properties were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIW. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 5.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,155,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,034,000 after acquiring an additional 343,452 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,066,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,445,000 after acquiring an additional 57,522 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 14,765.2% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,872,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853,663 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 514.8% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,670,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Highwoods Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,600,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,683,000 after acquiring an additional 41,171 shares during the last quarter. 95.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $37.26 on Friday. Highwoods Properties Inc has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $183.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.69 million. Highwoods Properties had a net margin of 41.15% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Highwoods Properties Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 57.66%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Mizuho raised Highwoods Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Highwoods Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Highwoods Properties from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.38.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (?REIT?) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The Company is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

