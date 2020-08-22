Sawtooth Solutions LLC Purchases 3,315 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KDP. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 112.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $34,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 225.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 57.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $28.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.31. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.60.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NYSE:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 10.32%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.71.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Director Mondelez International, Inc. sold 14,071,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.45, for a total value of $414,419,280.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 170,725,048 shares in the company, valued at $5,027,852,663.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings B.V. Jab sold 45,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $1,305,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

