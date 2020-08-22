Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Agree Realty by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 133,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,247,000 after purchasing an additional 27,654 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Agree Realty by 15.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,460,000 after acquiring an additional 37,148 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Agree Realty by 51.7% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Agree Realty by 36.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after acquiring an additional 10,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Agree Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,783,000. 98.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

In other news, Director Jerome R. Rossi sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.49, for a total transaction of $134,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,171 shares in the company, valued at $146,520.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Friday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agree Realty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.33.

NYSE ADC opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.28. Agree Realty Co. has a one year low of $45.23 and a one year high of $80.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.44.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.25). Agree Realty had a net margin of 41.98% and a return on equity of 5.24%. The business had revenue of $57.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.23 million. Research analysts predict that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

Further Reading: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.