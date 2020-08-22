Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation NA were worth $1,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ZION. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation NA by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 257,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after buying an additional 13,948 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,986 shares of the bank’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 369.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 13,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. 95.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zions Bancorporation NA alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $31.59 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $52.48. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.71.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.13 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation NA will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is 31.41%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Zions Bancorporation NA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 15,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $557,010.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,697.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation NA Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

Further Reading: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZION? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION).

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation NA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.