Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Reduces Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,810,000 after acquiring an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after acquiring an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of AGCO by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,559,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,386,000 after acquiring an additional 719,824 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AGCO by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,241,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,890,000 after acquiring an additional 157,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AGCO by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,177,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,624,000 after acquiring an additional 22,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AGCO in a research report on Monday, July 6th. BofA Securities raised AGCO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised AGCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AGCO from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

AGCO stock opened at $72.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.20. AGCO Co. has a 1 year low of $35.33 and a 1 year high of $81.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.14.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 0.63%. As a group, analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,585.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

