United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,569 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in United Continental were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAL. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $572,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 381,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,191,000 after purchasing an additional 61,798 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 180.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in United Continental by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.16. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $95.16.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported ($9.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.13) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. United Continental had a negative return on equity of 15.01% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that United Continental Holdings Inc will post -23.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UAL. TheStreet lowered shares of United Continental from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of United Continental from $40.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United Continental in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In related news, Director Edward Shapiro sold 157,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $5,245,334.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

