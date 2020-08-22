Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.21 Million Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $1,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MEDP. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medpace by 26.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,290,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,068,000 after acquiring an additional 485,397 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 1,187.5% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 393,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,607,000 after buying an additional 362,970 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medpace by 27.6% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 726,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,334,000 after buying an additional 157,308 shares during the last quarter. Matarin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $9,218,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth $8,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 8,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $861,632.80. Also, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 214,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.23, for a total value of $27,290,707.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,542,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,575,912.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,026,685 shares of company stock worth $121,848,705 over the last quarter. 26.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Medpace stock opened at $125.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 41.30 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56. Medpace Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $58.72 and a 52-week high of $144.49.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $205.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.17 million. Medpace had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $92.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Medpace from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Medpace from $95.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.29.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

