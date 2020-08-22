Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.33 Million in Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management LLC (NYSE:APO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

APO stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Apollo Global Management LLC has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $55.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.28.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $467.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $442.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management LLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.32%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

In other news, COO Anthony Civale sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.69, for a total value of $2,801,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 16,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $838,149.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,067 shares of company stock valued at $4,327,658 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

