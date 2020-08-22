TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Sold by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,800 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 8,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in TELUS were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in TELUS by 7.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 13,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 100.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 97.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,696 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in TELUS by 79.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TELUS during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TU. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.89.

TU stock opened at $18.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $13.54 and a 52 week high of $20.91.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. On average, analysts expect that TELUS Co. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2169 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. TELUS’s payout ratio is currently 77.27%.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business security solutions.

