Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 35,612 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.02% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $16,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,048,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,895,258 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $37,583,000 after acquiring an additional 397,256 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,083,678 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,489,000 after acquiring an additional 130,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,145 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $16,203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,415 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 522,422 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after acquiring an additional 78,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $60,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Matlin sold 6,900,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total transaction of $207,345,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FBC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.40.

FBC stock opened at $29.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.24. Flagstar Bancorp Inc has a one year low of $16.76 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.94.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The savings and loans company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.17 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 15.43%. Flagstar Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Flagstar Bancorp Inc will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

