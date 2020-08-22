Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 4,228.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 9.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,882,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,978,000 after purchasing an additional 169,219 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 135.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.0% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 697.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,576,000 after purchasing an additional 108,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $217.13 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $255.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $1.07. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $694.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 2,934 shares of Vail Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $553,264.38. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $185.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank lowered Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, May 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Vail Resorts in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Vail Resorts from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.45.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 11 mountain resorts, including Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, and Beaver Creek resorts in Colorado; Park City resort in Utah; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Whistler Blackcomb in Canada; Stowe Mountain resort in Vermont; and Perisher in Australia, as well as 3 urban ski areas, such as Wilmot Mountain in Wisconsin, Afton Alps in Minnesota, and Mount Brighton in Michigan.

