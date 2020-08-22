Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) Receives $47.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.00.

WTRG has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Essential Utilities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, BofA Securities raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $43.20 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $30.40 and a fifty-two week high of $54.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.79.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.2507 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%.

In related news, COO Richard Scott Fox sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,203,030. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chris Franklin sold 21,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $1,016,908.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares in the company, valued at $6,731,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,869 shares of company stock worth $1,198,559 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTRG. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $1,705,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $2,531,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $472,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

