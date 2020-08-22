10,600 Shares in Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden bought a new position in shares of Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bilibili during the second quarter worth about $34,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bilibili in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.50 target price on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. BOCOM International downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bilibili from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet raised their target price on Bilibili from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.39.

Shares of Bilibili stock opened at $44.99 on Friday. Bilibili Inc – has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $51.25. The company has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.05.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

