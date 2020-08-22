Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Position Reduced by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden decreased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Amcor were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Amcor by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amcor by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Amcor by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in Amcor by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC grew its position in Amcor by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCR stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 2nd. Amcor’s payout ratio is presently 71.88%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMCR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Amcor from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.09.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

