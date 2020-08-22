Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.62 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.46% of World Wrestling Entertainment worth $15,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 1.4% during the first quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 9,163,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,905,000 after buying an additional 127,000 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the first quarter worth approximately $56,759,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,073,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,430,000 after buying an additional 4,380 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.1% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,065,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,147,000 after buying an additional 70,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.9% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 775,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,321,000 after buying an additional 139,523 shares during the last quarter. 72.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get World Wrestling Entertainment alerts:

WWE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.81.

Shares of WWE opened at $42.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.20 and its 200-day moving average is $43.35. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.89 million. World Wrestling Entertainment had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 48.59%. Analysts predict that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s payout ratio is presently 56.47%.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

See Also: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WWE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE).

Receive News & Ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Wrestling Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.