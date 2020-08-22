Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,228 Shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 281,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Stericycle were worth $15,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $45,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stericycle during the second quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Stericycle by 36,500.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,464 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SRCL shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Stericycle from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Stericycle from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Stericycle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.88.

In other news, EVP David W. Stahl sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.53, for a total value of $63,530.00. Also, EVP Daniel Ginnetti sold 6,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $404,222.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $477,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SRCL opened at $63.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $59.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Stericycle Inc has a 52 week low of $38.45 and a 52 week high of $67.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.15.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.21. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 9.73% and a negative net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.