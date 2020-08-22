Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Arcosa Inc (NYSE:ACA) by 6.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 373,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,361 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $15,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Arcosa by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Arcosa by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Arcosa by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 245,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after buying an additional 57,715 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Arcosa by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Arcosa by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 183,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,287,000 after buying an additional 10,550 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcosa stock opened at $45.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arcosa Inc has a 1-year low of $28.14 and a 1-year high of $47.85.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $498.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $498.30 million. Arcosa had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 6.86%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arcosa Inc will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arcosa news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $199,493.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,823.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $376,401.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,231.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

ACA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Arcosa from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Arcosa in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Arcosa, Inc manufactures and sells infrastructure-related products and services for the construction, energy, and transportation markets. It operates through three segments: Construction Products Group, Energy Equipment Group, and Transportation Products Group. The Construction Products Group segment offers lightweight and natural construction aggregates, and trench shields and shoring products that are used in construction landscape, including commercial, industrial, road and bridge, and underground construction.

