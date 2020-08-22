Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 223,530 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Plexus were worth $15,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Plexus by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,531 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,942,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Plexus by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Plexus by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plexus by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Plexus by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 56,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS opened at $76.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.07. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $86.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.15.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $857.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.94 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Plexus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

In other Plexus news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 8,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.61, for a total value of $559,057.73. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,482,021.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 5,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $362,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 126,162 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 117,720 shares of company stock worth $8,918,036 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

