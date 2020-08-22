Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 274,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ITT were worth $16,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in ITT by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,520,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,880 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ITT by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,161,391 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $98,393,000 after purchasing an additional 61,753 shares in the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 1,544,405 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,054,000 after purchasing an additional 89,694 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in ITT by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,081,619 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,061,000 after purchasing an additional 32,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in ITT by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,003,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 275,502 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $60.95 on Friday. ITT Inc has a 1 year low of $35.41 and a 1 year high of $75.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their price target on ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on ITT from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. ITT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.13.

In other ITT news, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,153,095.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

