Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,089 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Woodstock Corp grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 182 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the second quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 465 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 214 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,285.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. MKM Partners upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,650.00 in a report on Friday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price target (up previously from $3,200.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,000.00 to $4,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,259.98.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,284.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,098.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,451.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,651.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.29, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,626.03 and a 52-week high of $3,344.29.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $10.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $8.56. The business had revenue of $88.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 4.10%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Indra K. Nooyi purchased 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2,806.80 per share, for a total transaction of $75,783.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,984,407.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 97,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,150.09, for a total transaction of $307,618,888.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,583,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,944,270,003.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 102,065 shares of company stock valued at $321,616,793. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

