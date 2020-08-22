Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTEC) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in TTEC were worth $75,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TTEC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in TTEC by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TTEC by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TTEC by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 356,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after buying an additional 6,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in TTEC by 154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 321,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,949,000 after buying an additional 194,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTEC stock opened at $58.07 on Friday. TTEC Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $26.28 and a 52-week high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.03.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.39. TTEC had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $453.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTEC shares. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TTEC from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Sidoti cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.40.

In other TTEC news, SVP Margaret B. Mclean sold 7,000 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $413,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,174,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin F. Deghetto sold 4,665 shares of TTEC stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $270,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,302,832. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,665 shares of company stock valued at $2,436,170 over the last three months. 61.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

