Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Camping World were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWH. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 1.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Camping World during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 71.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Camping World by 5.3% during the second quarter. Landmark Financial Advisors LLC now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Camping World alerts:

Shares of CWH stock opened at $33.46 on Friday. Camping World Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $42.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.56, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 4.15.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $1.14. Camping World had a negative return on equity of 102.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camping World Holdings Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CWH. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens boosted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Camping World from $33.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Camping World from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Camping World from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.80.

In other Camping World news, CEO Marcus Lemonis bought 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $499,845.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 447,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,516,687.21. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brent L. Moody bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $33,015.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 273,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,030,035.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,333,403 and sold 6,512,073 shares valued at $226,191,418. Insiders own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor and camping retailer. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Services and Plans, Dealership, and Retail. It provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources for recreational vehicle (RV) owners and camping enthusiasts.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camping World Holdings Inc (NYSE:CWH).

Receive News & Ratings for Camping World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camping World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.