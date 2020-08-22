Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,109 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 1st quarter valued at $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $163,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,722,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,982,884 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,684 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,039,310 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,398,000 after buying an additional 1,179,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,304,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,732,000 after buying an additional 662,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ann Elizabeth Ziegler sold 12,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $205,857.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,051.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $16.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.55. The company has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The textile maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.62. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 55.54%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.09%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hanesbrands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.21.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

