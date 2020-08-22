L Brands (NYSE:LB) PT Raised to $35.00

L Brands (NYSE:LB) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on LB. Barclays boosted their target price on L Brands from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on L Brands from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on L Brands from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet lowered L Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on L Brands from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.61.

Shares of L Brands stock opened at $29.97 on Thursday. L Brands has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 21.12% and a negative net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L Brands will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LB. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $303,624,000. Prudential PLC bought a new position in L Brands in the first quarter valued at $48,964,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 86.1% in the first quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,700 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in L Brands by 142.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,652,492 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $24,573,000 after acquiring an additional 971,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in L Brands by 290.3% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,288,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,897,000 after acquiring an additional 958,475 shares during the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

