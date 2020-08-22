IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV)

IFP Advisors Inc reduced its position in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 32.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $50,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Eaton Vance during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,911 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 0.5% in the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 172,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,669,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 67.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EV. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Eaton Vance from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Eaton Vance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Eaton Vance stock opened at $38.41 on Friday. Eaton Vance Corp has a twelve month low of $23.59 and a twelve month high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day moving average is $37.88.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $405.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 31st were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. Eaton Vance’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

