IFP Advisors Inc Has $47,000 Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

IFP Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 27.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYB. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc raised its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 20,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 18,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 211.4% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC increased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.5% in the second quarter. Torray LLC now owns 25,757 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYB stock opened at $65.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.36. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a 52-week low of $33.71 and a 52-week high of $98.91.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 6.79%. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.66%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

