Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) by 335.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 481,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 370,721 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.23% of Xerox worth $7,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Xerox by 46.5% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 71,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP purchased a new stake in Xerox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Xerox by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Xerox by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 67,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth $422,000. Institutional investors own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XRX opened at $18.76 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.63. Xerox Corp has a 1 year low of $14.22 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Xerox had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xerox Corp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. Xerox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 650,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.60 per share, for a total transaction of $10,801,586.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 706,086 shares of Xerox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $11,346,802.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 2,581,154 shares of company stock worth $43,706,945. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on XRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xerox from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Xerox from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Loop Capital downgraded Xerox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.17.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

