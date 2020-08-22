Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $185.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $175.00 to $185.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.40% from the company’s previous close.

LOW has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Truist Securiti lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.03.

LOW stock opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. The company has a market capitalization of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $27.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Cypress Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $1,300,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at about $167,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $298,000. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

