Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) Given New $42.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Citigroup from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Citigroup‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eaton Vance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Eaton Vance from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eaton Vance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Eaton Vance from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

NYSE:EV opened at $38.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.88. Eaton Vance has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.28, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The asset manager reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 32.92% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $405.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 45,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 1.9% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance by 9.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,614 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.51% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

