Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.63 Million Holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,398 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,819 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Century Bancorp were worth $6,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Century Bancorp by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 18,501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 7,978 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $293,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $71.49 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.33 and its 200-day moving average is $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $402.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.03. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 31st. This is an increase from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. TheStreet raised Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th.

In other news, major shareholder James J. Filler bought 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.80 per share, for a total transaction of $29,120.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 797,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,040,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William P. Hornby purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.59 per share, for a total transaction of $35,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $70,590. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 27,924 shares of company stock worth $2,086,918. Insiders own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

