Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Sells $982,775.23 in Stock

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) CFO Michael Ruppert sold 12,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.93, for a total transaction of $982,775.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael Ruppert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 17th, Michael Ruppert sold 5,722 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $449,978.08.

On Wednesday, July 1st, Michael Ruppert sold 15,000 shares of Mercury Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.82. Mercury Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $96.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

MRCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BofA Securities upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,453,000 after acquiring an additional 65,173 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $197,687,000 after purchasing an additional 16,719 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 56,238 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 41,184 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

