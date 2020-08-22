IFP Advisors Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

IFP Advisors Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 763 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CM. Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the first quarter worth $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter worth $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 142.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. 43.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Shares of NYSE CM opened at $74.29 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The firm has a market cap of $33.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 12.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th were given a dividend of $1.047 per share. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.27%.

