Bessemer Group Inc. Takes Position in Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Mercury Systems in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mercury Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mercury Systems by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. 98.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,752,557.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,375.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 133,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,764. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MRCY opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Mercury Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.82. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.