Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,076 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 55.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $69,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRCY. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,762,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares during the period. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in Mercury Systems by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 198,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,560,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $765,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,835 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRCY opened at $75.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Mercury Systems Inc has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.82.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Mercury Systems news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total value of $30,512.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,375.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total value of $486,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 253,563 shares in the company, valued at $19,752,557.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,221 shares of company stock valued at $10,437,764 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BofA Securities raised Mercury Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.63.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

