Texas Permanent School Fund Makes New Investment in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM)

Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 67,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HWM. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth about $37,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 165.7% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

HWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus cut Howmet Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of HWM opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Howmet Aerospace has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $34.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.08. The company has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.30.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 4.58%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It offers jet engine components, aerospace fastening systems, and titanium structural parts for mission-critical performance and efficiency in aerospace and defense applications, as well as forged wheels for commercial transportation.

