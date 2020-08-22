Swiss National Bank Purchases 68,900 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Swiss National Bank increased its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get L Brands alerts:

NYSE LB opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.61.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.