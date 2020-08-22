Swiss National Bank Purchases 68,900 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Posted by on Aug 22nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Swiss National Bank increased its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 15.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 524,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in L Brands were worth $7,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in L Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of L Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of L Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LB opened at $29.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.47. L Brands Inc has a 52 week low of $8.00 and a 52 week high of $31.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.47.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.67. L Brands had a negative net margin of 6.96% and a negative return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup cut shares of L Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of L Brands from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of L Brands from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.61.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Read More: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for L Brands (NYSE:LB)

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.62 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $15.62 Million Position in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,228 Shares of Stericycle Inc
Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,228 Shares of Stericycle Inc
Arcosa Inc Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Arcosa Inc Position Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Plexus Corp. Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Plexus Corp. Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc
Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in ITT Inc
Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.
Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report