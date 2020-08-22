Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) PT Raised to $188.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.25% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LOW. Cfra raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Instinet raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securiti raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $105.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $161.03.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $161.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.19. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $162.89. The firm has a market cap of $122.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.80. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 228.17% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $27.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Price Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

