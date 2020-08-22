IFP Advisors Inc Boosts Holdings in NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,315 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in NetApp were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,177,680 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $716,139,000 after buying an additional 66,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,958,075 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $415,152,000 after purchasing an additional 95,027 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of NetApp by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,548,932 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $231,336,000 after purchasing an additional 132,196 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 109.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,579,451 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $203,190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NetApp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,097 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $159,021,000 after buying an additional 112,886 shares in the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NetApp alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NetApp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.06.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $41.25 on Friday. NetApp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.39.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The data storage provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.15. NetApp had a return on equity of 168.65% and a net margin of 15.13%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. NetApp’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NetApp Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 10th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It offers cloud data services, such as ONTAP cloud storage data management and NetApp cloud sync data synchronization services; NetApp SaaS backup for Microsoft Office 365; NetApp cloud backup solutions; OnCommand management software and management integration tools; and NetApp private storage for cloud.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.